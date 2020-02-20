Stock began as Weed’s City Manager in March of 2013 after the retirement of Earl Wilson, who held the position for 13 years.

Weed’s retiring City Manager Ron Stock was awarded last week with the prestigious Life Membership in the International City and County Management Association.

Stock is completing his 40th year in local government and has been a member of the International City and County Management Association for the past 23 years. He began as Weed’s City Manager in March of 2013 after the retirement of Earl Wilson, who held the position for 13 years.

“Overseeing and improving the day-to-day operations in local government requires vision, patience, and dedication,” said Marc Ott, Executive Director of the Association in presenting Stock’s award. “During your long career, you have enhanced the quality of life in, and the effectiveness of, each of the communities you served as well as those you have supported, and you accomplishments will have a lasting impact on community leaders, residents, stakeholders, and constituents.”

Ott continued, “A career in public service is not without its challenges, and therefore deserves acknowledgement.”