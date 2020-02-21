An opening reception for “Posole” is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, from 5 to 7 pm. in the Liberty Arts Gallery in downtown Yreka.

Liberty Arts in Yreka describes its upcoming Members’ Show as “an eclectic mix of wonderful ingredients.” This year our hot and tasty soup-theme is a soul food treat from south of the border – “Posole.”

The show features entries by both new and longtime Liberty Arts members. Admission is free, and everyone is invited to attend.

Now in its 12th year, the Members’ Show is Liberty Arts’ most popular exhibition of the year. Artists will answer questions and discuss work at 6 p.m. during the opening.

Visit www.LibertyArtsYreka.org for more information about the gallery and its involvement in the community. A basic Liberty Arts membership costs $20 per year.

“Posole” is sponsored in part by a grant from the California Arts Council which sponsors the gallery’s popular Explorations Education program as well.