A pair of young protestors, 7 year-old twin sisters Malia and Maya Soderer of Dunsmuir have had enough. Fed up with being unable to play on the front lawn of their apartment complex next to the Dunsmuir Post Office last week for fear of stepping in dog droppings, the girls took it upon themselves to address the problem.

Their mother, Michaela Dow, said the “protest” was entirely the girls’ idea. They made a sign that said “Please pick up your dog's poop!” and posted it in their front yard.

Dow was surprised by what they did next. Of their own accord, the “activists-in-the-making,” as she referred to them, had pulled their sign up out of the yard and began picketing, marching on the sidewalk in front of the apartment complex, chanting, “Pick up your poop!”

Ironically, there is a doggie waste bag station immediately in front of the apartment complex’s lawn.

Dow said she recently went online to do her own investigation into the problem of people in Dunsmuir not cleaning up after their dogs. She said she found out how pervasive the problem is, and that it’s an issue all over town.

The mother of three said she moved to Dunsmuir last summer, but, “We don’t even go to Children's Park anymore, because there’s poop everywhere.” Unfortunately, Dunsmuir Children’s Park is the only playground in the neighborhood. And, yes, there is a doggie waste bag station near Children’s Park, as well.

Dow said that the troublesome problem of dog waste on their apartment lawn is not caused by the other tenants. She was quick to state that her neighbors who are dog owners all pick up after their pets.

The problem, Dow said, is other people in town allow their dogs to use the area for a toilet, but don’t pick up after their pets.