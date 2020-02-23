I am worried that our country will be in trouble when the president is either reelected or voted out of office. The 45th president is extremely impulsive, does not listen to anything except Fox news, is unable to admit that he ever makes a mistake and spends most of his time either watching television or playing golf.

If 45 is reelected he will think he has unlimited power and will continue to alienate our allies and probably get us into a war. 45 does not understand global climate change and will continue to use our government to degrade life on earth. The national debt, which is now the largest in US history, will continue to increase courtesy of his enormous tax cuts for the rich. Selection of government officials will continue to be based on two criteria: (1) are they extremely wealthy and (2) are they completely loyal to the president.

If 45 is voted out of office he will probably try to get his followers to fight to get him back in office. 45 cannot accept that he has a lost any contest.

We are in trouble. The least harmful option is to vote 45 out of office and elect a new competent president.

Neil Posson

Mount Shasta