Kern County Sheriff's Office advisory

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a recent rash of robberies across the county. Several may be related, but most are believed to be separate suspects.

Report suspicious activity such as people who appear to be watching/lingering around a business/store, vehicles that continue to circle a business and clothing items such as ski masks that could disguise one’s appearance. Be vigilant of your surroundings. Install surveillance cameras with signs that indicate people are being recorded. Call KCSO to report suspicious activity, and if it is a crime in progress or about to become an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Deputies and detectives are looking for surveillance video at or near the businesses where the robberies occurred. If you believe you have video that could help solve a crime, please call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

The attached suspect picture is from a robbery that occurred in Bakersfield on 02/22/2020.

Following are seven robberies that KCSO has responded to in the last week.

2/23/2020

-- At 9:50 p.m., deputies in Lamont were called to S & S Mini Mart at 10618 Main Street for a report of a robbery. Two suspects armed with handguns robbed the store and fled on foot with cash. No one was hurt, no one arrested.

-- At 5:10 p.m., deputies in Bakersfield responded to the Cricket Wireless at 6221 Niles Street for a robbery. The suspect was a black male wearing a black ski mask, white hoodie, black sweat pants and a backpack. He simulated a handgun and took cash and several iPhones. He fled on foot.

-- At 5:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Los Amigos Market at 9501 Taft Highway for a report of an armed robbery. The employee reported a black male adult wearing gloves and armed with a gun entered the store. The suspect left with cash in a dark-colored two-door Honda.

-- At 4:40 a.m., deputies were called to the Chevron Station at 20656 Tracy Avenue near Buttonwillow for an armed robbery. The employee reported a white male adult entered the store wearing a ski-style mask and armed with a handgun. The suspect left with cash and a box of cigars. It’s unknown if he had a vehicle nearby.

2/22/2020

-- At 8:36 a.m., deputies in Bakersfield responded to an armed robbery in progress at The Cigarette Shop at 5400 Olive Drive. The suspect was described as a white male adult, 20-30 years old, heavy build, wearing a black sweater with white lettering, black baseball hat and blue jean. (See attached photo of suspect) The suspect was armed with a handgun, and left with cash.

2/20/2020

-- At 9:17 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the McDonalds at 35102 Merle Haggard Drive for a report of an armed robbery. Store employees reported two men entered the store with their faces covered, one of them was armed with a shotgun. The armed suspect fired one shot into the ceiling. The suspects left with cash, driving a silver sedan.

2/18/2020

-- At 3:56 p.m., deputies responded to the corner of Quincy Street and Robinson Street regarding an armed robbery. The victim said he was selling corn on the corner when two suspects, Hispanic males in their mid-20’s, pulled up next to him in a white 2-door Toyota Corolla. One of the suspects brandished a shotgun at him and demanded his money. The last three numbers of the suspect’s vehicle license plate are 511.

