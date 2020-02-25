If passed, they would provide funding for housing, expand coverage for substance abuse treatment and start statewide homeless database

SACRAMENTO—Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Kern County) announced the introduction of legislative package to help address the homelessness crisis in California. The three bills include:

•AB 2870: Provides $750 million for supportive housing to cities and counties that will create the infrastructure needed to get homeless immediately off public streets and into housing with tailored services.

•AB 2871: Expands Medi-Cal coverage for substance abuse treatment to better assist those struggling with addiction.

•AB 2872: Establishes a statewide homeless database that will allow for a more accurate and real-time information that will allow us to better prioritize homeless programs and provide accountability in our system.

“These bills address the fundamental and root factors of our homelessness crisis, which include supportive housing, mental health, and substance abuse. We also need to establish accountability measures based on accurate data,” said Assemblyman Fong. “This package of bills were drafted based on countless hours of collaboration with our local homelessness service providers, wide range of community members, and housing thought leaders throughout the state.”

“Access to drug rehabilitation programs for persons experiencing homelessness is key. We need more support to expand access to these services locally and address the current workforce shortage statewide,” said Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director of The Mission at Kern County.

“I am proud to support Assemblyman Fong’s efforts to provide services and housing to those who are most vulnerable,” said Louis Gill, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center. “As a community we must continue to collaborate and push for bold forward-thinking ideas to get people the services they need.”

The bills are currently in the Assembly Rules Committee pending referral to policy and fiscal committees for a hearing.