Following a recent closed session of the Weed City Council, Mayor Susan Tavalero announced the appointment of Tim Rundel as the next city manager to replace the retiring Ron Stock.

“My wife Brandy and I are very excited to have the opportunity to join the community of Weed and to work with the mayor and city council,” said Rundel, who began his career in local government in 2001. “I have traveled to California for numerous business and vacation trips. Weed, hands down, is one of the friendliest cities I’ve traveled to in this great state.”

Rundel’s tentative start date is March 23.

Most recently, Rundel served as the city manager in Durant, Oklahoma from 2016-2019, Tavalero said. Durant is located just north of Dallas Metroplex in southeast Oklahoma with approximately 20,000 residents.

Durant has more than 200 full time employees and an annual budget of $31 million. Rundel was the administrator for the operations and budget for fire, police, public works, planning and engineering, finance/administrative services, municipal airport/business park, cemetery and the city’s multi-sports complex.

Rundel was actively involved in municipal partnerships with the Choctaw Nation, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Durant Public Schools, the Durant Industrial Authority and several non-profit groups, Tavalero said. His administration was involved in several major projects in Durant that included an airport runway extension, wastewater plant expansion, street overlays and the city’s comprehensive plan.

Prior to Durant, Rundel was the City Manager of Auburn, where he launched the first Auburn Community Survey, managed several public works projects and after two years of drilling down to reduce overhead and expenses, the city recorded the largest one-year increase to their fund balance, said Tavalero.

Rundel also served for seven years as the assistant city manager for Midwest City, Oklahoma, population 55,000 with a $147 million annual budget and 500 full-time employees. Rundel oversaw the operations of public safety (fire, police and emergency management), public works, community development (planning and engineering) and code enforcement.

Rundel attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University, earning a Bachelors Degree and received a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma. He served six years in the Air Force and Oklahoma Air National Guard and was selected as “Airman of the Year” in 1994. In 2018, Rundel was a finalist for Oklahoma City Manager of the Year and was given an Outstanding Graduate Award from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

“The City of Weed has so much going for it, but by far its greatest assets are an engaged community, a dedicated and innovative city council and a committed workforce,” said Rundel.