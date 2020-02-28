HESPERIA — Sheriff’s officials investigated the death of a man likely struck and killed by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

A section of road between the California Aqueduct and the MGA Entertainment Toy Outlet building at 10200 Amargosa Road was closed as deputies investigated.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene said it was a likely "hit and run," adding that the closure would last four to five hours from about 1 p.m. Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s dispatch log, a call went out for the Major Accident Investigation Team at Key Pointe Drive and Amargosa Road shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Deputies could be seen looking through a backpack on the east shoulder of Amargosa Road, adjacent to Interstate 15.

The deputy said the man was unidentified as of Friday afternoon.

