Students are asking a suggested donation of $5 for each bag. Funds raised go toward continuing the biscuit-baking program and to support the class.

Students with special needs in the College of the Siskiyous Transition Class are selling homemade dog biscuits. Under the supervision of staff, students are making and baking the biscuits in class. Each bag weighs approximately eight ounces and contains biscuits made from white flour, peanut butter, eggs, and water.

For information, call (530) 938-5587 or stop by the Transition Class, Building No. 18, right next to the welding program.

The COS Transition Class is a life skills/vocational skills program that teaches adult special needs students the skills they need to succeed in life, in the community, at home, and at work. The program, for students ages 18-22, teaches skills including creating a budget, shopping, cleaning, functional math and English skills, cooking/baking, doing basic domestic chores, social skills, keeping track of finances, and banking.

The program is part of Siskiyou County Office of Education’s school-to-community-to-work and life program housed in the Transition Class on the Weed COS campus.