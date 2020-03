Victim was struck early Tuesday east of I-5

A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 119 between Interstate 5 and Buena Vista Road early Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Details of the accident, reported at 5:44 a.m. on Highway 119 about three miles west of Buena Vista Road, were not immediately available.

The highway was closed in both directions between Buena Vista and I-5 and was expected to reopen at about 9:30 a.m., the CHP said.