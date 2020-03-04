Although the reporting of new cases is actually decelerating in China, a wave of cases outside their border – particularly in Italy, South Korea, and Japan – is unsettling.

The most recent coronavirus news is troublesome, as the Covid-19 is spreading both geographically and economically. Globally, 88,000 people in 60 counties have been infected.

Although the reporting of new cases is actually decelerating in China, a wave of cases outside their border – particularly in Italy, South Korea, and Japan – is unsettling. And it’s getting closer to home with the first instance of “community transmission” in the Davis area, when a woman contracted the virus without traveling to impacted regions or having been in contact with anyone known to have the virus.

For the first time other than during wars, large cities outside the U.S. have been quarantined and schools and factories have been closed.

As fear of pandemic has grown, global markets have fallen sharply, testing investor temperament. Each of the major U.S. indices, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq, have fallen into correction territory, proving that they are not immune either.

So, what can you do to best prepare?We’ll address the health recommendations first:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Limit hand shaking and hugging.

Although data showing that masks are preventative is inconclusive at this point, if you have air travel planned, they couldn’t hurt.

It’s up to the individual as to whether or not to use a mask in other situations. If you do, the N95 is recommended for medical personnel. Visit the cdc.gov website for reliable information on prevention.

Turning to economics, we are starting to see an impact on the U.S. economy primarily due to disruptions in the supply chain. With China representing at least 35% of global output, the closure of their manufacturing plants has dramatically impacted production worldwide.

While we are cautious about making comparisons to the past, because each virus is unique, some historical examples may be helpful. The HIV/AIDS epidemic resulted in a -4.64% world market return in its first three months, and had improved by the six-month mark. The Ebola outbreak saw an initial 3-month decline of -13.74%, followed by an increase of just over 10%. In the cases of SARS, swine flu, and MERS, the market reflected gains of 21.51%, 39.96%, and 8.58%, respectively.

Our advice is to be patient and stick with your plan. Keep in mind that stocks do not permanently continue on the path they are on today.

As always, keep enough cash on hand so that you aren’t forced to sell investments that have fallen in value. Look for opportunities to purchase quality companies at significantly lower prices.

The coronavirus may present a health risk, but it is not a portfolio risk for a long term investor with a diversified investment strategy.

While it’s impossible to predict the eventual spread of the virus, we humans have a history of solving problems. Do not underestimate the power of people and organizations to overcome the impact and shock created by the coronavirus.