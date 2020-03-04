George V. “G.V.” Campbell, 98 of Harrison, Arkansas

Our beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle, and friend was born into the next life on February 18, 2020 in Harrison, Arkansas. He was 98.

He was the youngest child of Homer (H.L.) and Nettie Cooper Campbell. He was born into this life on August 24, 1921. He was raised on the Campbell Family Homestead on upper Calf Creek, in Searcy county, halfway between Snowball and Witts Springs, Arkansas. He was in the fifth generation to have lived on that Campbell Hollow Homestead, he plowed his family’s fields with mules and rode horses everywhere. During his day he kept the family supplied with squirrel legs and he had two Black and Tan coon dogs named Grits and Gravy that he thought a lot of. He also played high school basketball for the Witts Springs basketball team.

He lived there until he was drafted into World War II, and he turned 21 at the Little Rock Army induction center in 1942. He served for three years, three months, and 12 days, with four battle stars, including one major battle star for the battle of the bulge. He said he didn’t kill anyone. He trained in five stateside locations and was in every European country between Scotland and Germany. His group met the Russians in Berlin.

After the war he returned home to Calf Creek, and he began dating his future wife Vada Cash who was teaching school in the Richland Valley, near Wollum Arkansas. George then moved to the department of defense (DOD) “secret city” at China Lake, California for work. Her brother and George eventually persuaded Vada to also move out there with them, and George and Vada were married in 1948 and had one son there in 1949. George worked as a range engineer and firing officer for major DOD weapons system testing. George personally built a nice 1600 sq. ft. house for his family and himself. The only help that he had was with the rough plumbing, and two work/church friends helping him pour the concrete slabs with a rented cement mixer. George and his son hunted and fished together nearly every weekend in California during the seasons. They both especially cherished the many years of upland bird hunting and fishing together. He and his wife Vada both retired in the late 70s after their only grandson was born in 1976.

They then moved back to Arkansas in 1983 to help take care of her siblings in their older years, and he lived in Harrison for another 37 years. Their son and family visited regularly and their grandson stayed with them every summer and loved pap pa’s farm.

He became a Christian in 1965, and joined the Immanuel Baptist Church in Ridgecrest California, he was an active member there until 1983. He then became an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Harrison Arkansas later that year. He served in many roles in these churches and worked on facilities maintenance and improvement, and as an ordained deacon, although he wasn’t initially sure that he was fully qualified for that role.

He was preceded in death by his parents, H.L. and Nettie Cooper Campbell, his wife, Vada Campbell (who he missed daily), two brothers, Roy Campbell, and Charley Campbell, one sister, Lena Campbell Field, two nephews, Leon Campbell, and Ronald Field, and one niece, Joanne Campbell. All of whom he also missed.

He is survived by one son, Dwaine Keith Campbell, and one grandson Kevin Clayton Campbell, one daughter-in-law Deane Van Patten Campbell, two nieces, Sue Campbell McGovern, and Barbara Field Whistler, four nephews, Clifford Campbell, Devon Campbell, Afton Campbell, and Kenny Campbell (who currently owns the Campbell Family homestead), and at least two cousins, Blaine Cooper, and Mildred Cooper, who had recently kindly said that her cousin George was always a “good” person. He is also survived by many other Campbell, Cooper and Cash family, as well as Emmanuel Baptist Church family and many other friends.

He was loved greatly.

Funeral was Tuesday, February 25 at Coffman Funeral Home and burial at Maplewood Cemetery.

