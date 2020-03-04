According to Dr. Mark Schniepp, the economic forecast for Ridgecrest and the Indian Wells Valley is good -- provided the economy as whole avoids a recession caused by coronavirus COVID-19. Schniepp, who is Director of the California Economic Forecast in Santa Barbara, was the keynote speaker at the IWV Economic Outlook Conference Feb. 27. Schniepp also spoke at last year's IWV EOC.

Overall, Schniepp predicted another 12 months of economic expansion, but with a more pronounced slowdown and clear uncertainty regarding the coronavirus. He also predicted the housing market is not going to collapse.

He also said people should start preparing for the risk of recession as early as mid-year 2020, although if the coronavirus epidemic dies down soon recession will be pushed into 2021 or later.

He said people should expect continued difficulty recruiting and expect a more volatile stock market and a tight construction labor market. Home price appreciation will moderate and the fastest-growing job sectors will be healthcare, personal care, social assistance, construction, technology and anything STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Local economy

The news for the local economy is very good, according to Schniepp, provided the larger economy is not hit by a COVID-19 recession. Schniepp described the economic outlook as "auspicious indefinitely" and said job opportunities are abundant now and will broaden further next year. He also noted that the last several years of the defense budget have been good for the region and said to expect four more years of defense stimulus. Also in the cards, according to Schniepp is years of construction stimulus from the renovation effort at China Lake.

Schniepp also described the local labor markets as "vibrant" and noted that employment numbers for the base and the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital continue to rise. Local lodging utilization rates are at record highs, he said.

On the downside, he said, new commercial and industrial investment in the city of Ridgecrest has been negligible for the last several years, though the new apartment complexes, the Oasis project, and the casino will likely change this.

Total employment in Ridgecrest is at a record high with 12,600 wage and salary jobs in the region. Federal civilian employment is 5,185 in 2020, up from 4,872 in 2019 for all commands and way up from 3,398 in 2014. Schniepp said the average salary is almost $100,000 a year for employees at China Lake in 2019.

"For the largest employer and the largest employment group to have the largest salary is very unusual," he added.

The average salary in the Ridgecrest labor market as a whole was around $65,000 for 2019, way up from just under $54,000 in 2014 and professional, technical, scientific and engineering employment was at an all-time high in the Ridgecrest area at 1,555 for 2019.

The largest employers in Ridgecrest as of 2020 are as follows: China Lake Dod civilian workers 5,185, contractors 2,306; Ridgecrest Regional Hospital 839; Searles Valley Minerals 700; Sierra Sands Unified School District 650; Walmart 322; Saalex 258; Alta One Federal Credit Union 175 and Albertsons -- 2 stores 158.

Home prices also continue to rise: median home selling prices, both Ridgecrest and Eastern Kern were around $200,000 in 2019. In early 2020, median home prices are Ridgecrest -- $219,000; Inyokern -- $191,516 and Trona -- $68,600. The number of new home listings in Ridgecrest was 36 in 2019, with a median listing price for new homes listed of around $350,000.

Film production continues to be another stimulus to the Ridgecrest economy, bringing in nearly $20 million in the last six years.

US economy

Schniepp gave an update on the US economy, including thoughts on anticipating the next recession. He said all-time record job creation continues in the U.S., with the unemployment rate down to 3.5 percent. The economy has slowed, however -- to 2.3 percent in 2019, from 2.9 percent in 2018. He said that uncertainty from the trade war has been a cloud over the economy, which was starting to abate due to the phase one agreement signed Jan. 15.

With a slight laugh, he said the stock market was at an all-time record high up until the previous week. The drop, of course, has been widely attributed to the fears of a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Schniepp said that the coronavirus fears could cause a recession, although it would likely be a v-shaped rather than u-shaped recession -- meaning the market would hit the bottom briefly then rebound once the disease was under control, rather than lingering at the bottom.

Schniepp said household wealth is at an all-time record high and was full of positive accolades for the current economy, saying it has hit all-time highs in several areas -- but the specter of COVID-19 throws the future of the economy into question.

Schniepp gave a hypothetical sequence of events that could lead to recession: the fear of global pandemic turns into panic; the stock market sells off/wealth evaporates; consumers are impacted and pull back on spending; Chinese tourism stops and general global tourism is significantly curtailed; Chinese supply chains are disrupted; and American and other global firms go under.

California economy

Schniepp reported that the California economy is also doing well, with 290,000 more jobs created in California in 2019 and the California unemployment rate at a historic low. Technology remains the number one growth engine in the state.

He reported that new development in the state is extraordinarily strong including apartment buildings in major metropolitan areas, fire rebuilds in Northern California and the continuation of the High-Speed Rail project.

Interestingly, Schniepp noted that the budget for renovations on the base at $2.3 billion is in the ballpark of the budget for all the new office buildings in California in a year -- which was at $3 billion.

On a related note, he said the unemployment rate for construction workers in the US in 2019 was the lowest ever recorded, around 4 to 5 percent, which may prove a challenge for the local earthquake recovery effort.