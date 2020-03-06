“Bring Down the House Part I” opens Friday afternoon, while “Bring Down the House Part II” opens on Saturday. Both plays began previews on Tuesday and run until the end of October at the Thomas Theatre.

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Oregon opens this week with five plays, including an “epic” adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry VI trilogy.

The plays have been adapted by Rosa Joshi and Kate Wisniewski and are directed by Joshi, with Wisniewski acting in both productions playing a number of roles. “Bring Down the House” parts I and II are being produced at OSF in association with the Upstart Crow Collective. This production of “Bring Down the House” is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

The “Bring Down the House” adaptations premiered as a collaboration between the Seattle Shakespeare Company and the Upstart Crow Collective in 2017.

The plays will bring “Shakespeare’s language to visceral life with a diverse all-female and non-binary cast,” according to an OSF press release.

Wisniewski said in a phone interview that it has been a special experience to be working with the talented artists at OSF to bring this story to life for audiences.

“To have it performed here is an incredible gift,” Wisniewski said. “To see the high level of professionalism every day is blowing us away.”

She added that the entire team that is working to bring this work to the stage has been bustling with creativity and commitment. The singular goal of all involved in this endeavor is making this work engage audiences and make these two plays a memorable theatrical experience. These plays are packed with “intensity,” and will give audiences much to ponder once they leave the theatre, Wisniewski said.

While this historic work by Shakespeare was written hundreds of years ago, she said the political intrigue at the center of the plays speak volumes about what is going on currently in the country

“With the current political environment in this country ... I think this work is even more relevant now,” Wisniewski said. “I believe this work is ultimately a timeless one.”

Below is a synopsis by OSF of both plays.

Part I

The beloved war hero King Henry V is dead, and his young son is crowned King Henry VI. Without a strong leader, England’s conquest of France immediately falls to ruin. The warrior prophetess Joan la Pucelle rallies the French troops, and political factions set the English lords against each other as they squabble for influence over their young and gullible new monarch. A plot emerges among them to dislodge Henry VI’s uncle and Lord Protector, Humphrey, Duke of Gloucester. In France, the Duke of Suffolk finds a beautiful but politically disadvantageous bride for the young King Henry ­– Margaret of Anjou, who has fierce ambitions of her own. Unbeknownst to all of them, the Duke of York has his eye on his family’s claim to the throne.

Part II

A populist revolution boils as the common people rise up under the leadership of Jack Cade, and tensions between the House of York and King Henry’s family, the House of Lancaster, are mounting. Crashing from one threatened civil war to another, the Duke of York and his three sons make a play for the throne while Queen Margaret leads the army of the Lancasters in defiance of her mild husband’s efforts to reconcile the two families. From the conflict rises a new generation of leaders who will be forever marked by the bloody cost of their victory.

“It really is Game Of Thrones, which was influenced by the War of the Roses,” said Joshi in an OSF podcast, discussing the two plays. “Doing it in two parts really makes it an event ... We love text; we’re driven by text. All of the languages in our adaptations are Shakespeare’s original text.”

OSF artistic director Nataki Garrett is excited and proud to be able to mount such an ambitious, thought-provoking work at the festival. She is pleased that audiences will have a number of opportunities to see both plays on the same day, as well as performances staged on back-to-back days. Garrett said that she is can’t wait to see how audiences react to this work, and the discussions it will bring about as it plays the entire season.

“These plays take your breath away,” she said.

Part I runs about two hours and 12 minutes with one intermission, while Part II runs about two hours 23 minutes with one intermission.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.osfashland.org