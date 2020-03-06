Last week, KRRC announced that they’ve hired a company to ensure all the various phases of the project run smoothly and “in concert with one another.”

The Klamath River Renewal Corporation announced on Monday that they have submitted requested documentation to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that demonstrates that they have sufficient funds to complete the removal of four dams on the Klamath River.

KRRC selected McMillen Jacobs Associates to provide what is referred to as “owner’s representation services.”

In a Feb. 28 filing, KRRC said the submitted updated cost information, including the “guaranteed maximum price” from Kiewit Infrastructure West (the project’s contractor) and Resource Environmental Services (which will provide restoration services), according to a press release.

“Our project is on track, within budget, and ready to roll,” said Mark Bransom, KRRC’s chief executive officer. “This submission to FERC proves that we have the funding, the team, the expertise and the plan to do it right and pen a vibrant new chapter of Klamath River history.”

The updated cost estimate for full dam removal, which is based on the contractor-provided GMP is $446 million, which includes more than $50 million of contingency funding, the release states, “making the project well within KRRC’s $450 million budget.”

“The significant contingency funding is conservative and reflects widely accepted industry standards for complex infrastructure projects, according to KRRC.

The updated total cost estimate reflects project contractor Kiewit Infrastructure West’s GMP of $199 million. The GMP is based on 60% design completion and integrates bids from more than 100 potential sub-contractors, including many local and tribal businesses, KRRC said.

The $78 million GMP from RES includes restoration implementation and serving as the Liability Transfer Corporation.

The recent submission also includes revised contracting arrangements that “add clarity and cost savings to the project; updated risk registers; insight into KRRC’s plans for a Local Impact Mitigation Fund to address potential damages to private properties; wildfire risk analysis assessment; and an updated insurance approach,” according to the release.

“The insurance is part of a risk management program believed to be the most comprehensive ever considered by FERC for purposes of dam removal,” said KRRC in its release. “In addition to insurance, the risk package includes performance bond and indemnity coverages to offset potential short- and long-term project effects.”

In 2016, KRRC submitted license transfer and surrender applications to FERC, both of which are necessary for KRRC to take ownership of the four lower Klamath dams, remove them, and restore the river.

In 2018, KRRC submitted to FERC its “Definite Plan,” a 2,300-page document that covered every aspect of its proposal, including plans for facilities removal, site remediation and restoration, estimated cost, and risk mitigation.

As part of the review process for KRRC’s Definite Plan, FERC directed KRRC to convene an independent Board of Consultants to analyze KRRC’s work and provide feedback and suggestions. The BOC comprises experts in dam construction and removal, engineering, aquatic and terrestrial biology, construction cost estimating, insurance, and bonding for large infrastructure projects.

“The BOC has provided ongoing review and guidance on the dam removal project,” KRRC said. “They will culminate their comprehensive review of KRRC’s February 28 submittal in a report that will go to FERC in mid-March.”

Bransom said the KHSA “represents years of negotiations, exhaustive scientific study, and compromise among the many groups who are all working together to improve conditions along the Klamath River.

FERC will decide on the KRRC license transfer and surrender applications.

If approved, KRRC said they anticipate beginning drawdown and da, removal as early as 2022, pending action by FERC and other regulators.

McMillen Jacobs

Bransom said McMillen Jacobs is one of the few firms who have either designed or constructed most of the elements involved in the removal of the lower Klamath dams, “so they are uniquely positioned to offer the experience and expertise needed to deliver success.”

McMillen Jacobs is a full-service engineering, construction management, environmental, and self-performing construction firm in the water resources, hydropower, fisheries, water conveyance, irrigation, transportation, heavy civil, and underground markets, KRRC said. They have completed more than 150 projects over the past 10 years at hydropower and fisheries facilities, and “are fully qualified to advise on dam decommissioning, reservoir modifications, construction of fish hatcheries, water line replacements, fish passage and habitat restoration.”

Mort McMillen will serve as the program manager, providing guidance for overall project implementation and risk management, along with his support team of environmental, engineering, and construction staff.

“I have been fortunate to work on a wide range of water resources, hydropower and dam, and fisheries projects over my 35-year career,” said McMillen in KRRC’s press release. “The Klamath dam removal provides an opportunity to bring all of these elements together into one exciting and challenging project that offers tremendous value to fish, wildlife resources and communities.”