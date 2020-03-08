APPLE VALLEY — High Desert Angels co-founder Angie Miller said she continues to be amazed at the level of “love and compassion” displayed by those who participated in the nonprofit’s Cues for a Cure Pool Tournament.

During the five-week tournament at the Rusty Bull Roadhouse in Apple Valley, thousands of dollars were raised for four honorees battling cancer: Alise Newborn, Bobby Belcher Jr., Kinsley Schreiner and Cam Powers.

During the tournament finale on Feb. 29, each honoree was given a check for $3,300 to help with things like medical expenses and utility bills, Miller told the Daily Press.

“What surprised me is the three pool tournament winners gave all or a portion of their winnings back to High Desert Angels or directly to a family in need,” Miller said. “We also had four of our five 50/50 winners give back their money, which is about $500.”

The top winner in the pool tournament finale was Ruben Maro, followed by Bob “Gizmo” Walton and Allen “AJ” Talley. Some 22 players faced off during the multi-week tournament and fundraising event.

“Ruben donated his money to a family that lost an older member of their family. Her name was Candelaria Garcia, and she passed away on Jan. 16,” Miller said. “Bob Walton donated $2,000 between a large cash donation and donating back his winnings. He’s a humble guy and didn’t want his business on the shirts. He did it all for the right reasons.”

Miller said people also donated raffle items, including honoree Newborn who visited the tournament weekly to drop off items.

“Past honorees Shantay Branch and Anthony Kastel came back during the tournament to help sell raffle tickets and T-shirts,” Miller said. “Cathy Olson Savage and Robin Brittain also came to our rescue when we couldn’t connect with our regular quilt maker.”

Savage and Brittain made several quilts for the honorees, including a “beautifully designed, soft-satin, children’s-themed quilt with the words ‘I Love Grandma,’” for 2-year-old Kinsley Schreiner, Miller said.

Tournament attendees opened their hearts and wallets to purchase nearly $400 worth of Girl Scout cookies from 10-year-old Sharlotte Robertson, whose mother, Melissa Starr, died late last year, Miller said.

“After Melissa died in December, Sharlotte’s grandmother had to go through training before she could help her granddaughter sell cookies,” Miller said. “With cookie season ending soon, they were both approved to sell cookies less than two weeks ago.”

Miller said the nonprofit is blessed by this year’s sponsors: Always Holistic; Fosters Freeze; Health First Medical Weight Loss and Skin Care; Desert Valley Hospital and Medical Group; Patel’s Janitorial; Dr. Vir Nanda; ISU Armac Insurance; Above All Pest Control; Apple Valley Communications; Choice Medical Group; Pro Tires; Vice Vendetta Fitness; Masco & Sons; Infinite Energy Construction; Silver Lakes Plumbing; and VNA Hospice.

“God blessed us with a giving and supportive community,” Miller said. ‘I know our cancer honorees were blessed by their generosity.”

John and Angie Miller founded the tournament in 2012. The event continues in honor of John Miller’s father, Eddie Venerable, who lost his battle with stomach cancer nearly eight years ago.

On Aug. 1, the High Desert Angels will present their annual Classic Car Show at the Rusty Bull, which in the past has included awards, raffle items, a 50/50 drawing, vendors and nearly 100 vintage vehicles.

For more information, visit www.HighDesertAngels.org, or search “High Desert Angels - HDA” on Facebook.

