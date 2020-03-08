Female driver extricated from car that lands under bridge

A female driver was seriously injured when her car plunged off Highway 166 and into the Cuyama River bed Sunday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:53 a.m. about a half-mile east of Rock Front Ranch.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said firefighters found the car about 50 feet down from the roadway.

Photos from the scene show the car on its wheels near the pillars for the bridge in the mostly dry river bed.

The driver, a female, was extricated from the car and taken back up the roadway where she was transferred to a CalSTAR helicopter and flown to Marian Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Her condition and identity haven't been released.