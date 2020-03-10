The American Legion Cheula Post large annex was crowded on Saturday night with community supporters that came out to enjoy the overflowing clam chowder and chili bread bowls cooked from scratch by Stephanie and Sherie Burris.

Gearing up for the spring season which is just around the corner, the McCloud Community Recreation Council held a fundraising dinner to help support their annual McCloud Easter Egg Hunt.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy the food and had a good time,” said volunteer Martin Glenn. “They stuck around for the drawings.”

There were many prizes donated by the MCRC and the Glenn, Nicholas, Burris, Savage and Faulkner families along with McCloud Alumni, McCloud Beauty Salon, Sugar Castle Bakery in the McCloud River Bed and Breakfast, McCloud Mercantile, and the McCloud Museum.

Other donors and supporters for this successful event that served around 160 to 170 dinners came from the Grocery Outlet, Axe & Rose, Ray’s, McCloud St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, American Legion, Franz Bread in Redding and Steve Richardson.

The McCloud Easter Egg Hunt has become a popular event bringing families from all over Siskiyou and Shasta counties to Hoo Hoo Park to hunt for eggs and win prizes. It started almost 50 years ago by Sherie (Morzenti) Burris and her family through the Recreation Council and has grown over the years. Sherie and her family are still involved today

District 1 Supervisor Brandon Criss brought his 7 year-old son, Mark Kenneth Criss, who won a prize drawing.

“McCloud Community once again turned out in large numbers to support their youth programs,” said Criss. “My son loves to participate each year in the Easter Egg Hunt so I too, am here to support such a fun event while enjoying this good food.”

Larry Beckby came over from Mount Shasta to support MCRC.

“It was delicious,” Beckby said. “The dessert was wonderful. The turnout was great. I spent my youth here in McCloud.”

“We appreciate all the work the Rec Council volunteers has done for this fundraiser,” said Nancy Smith, who also won in the drawing.

“I love McCloud. It is such a treat so see so much of our community come together to support and help our community grow,” said Lauren Gordon.

“McCloud Community Recreation Council greatly appreciates our volunteers that help set up, decorate, make and donate baskets, help with preparing and serving and cleanup,” said Patty Ballard-Faulkner, President of the MCRC. “We especially thank our kids who volunteered to help-you guys rock. It warmed our hearts and souls how much our community comes out to support us. It is a really good feeling.”

Money raised during the event helps purchase games, toys, candy and the most sought-after grand prizes of bicycles for the ever-growing event. The Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 4.