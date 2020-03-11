Regarding your story about the historic low water levels at Lake McCloud, this is another example of PG&E working at cross-purposes to the public good. We want a lake that is full of water and fish.

The reason Lake McCloud is so low is because PG&E pipes high amounts of water, roughly 2,000 cubic feet per second, out of the lake to Iron Canyon for their own self-interest. The landmark low water levels is regardless of high inflows into the lake from Big Springs, roughly 1,200 CFS, and precipitation in the watershed, third highest of the 55 major watersheds in California.

PG&E’s perpetual excuse about issues at the dam (that they never fix) puts the BS Meter into the red zone.

The impact of the lake so low is devastating to wild trout, the aquatic food chain, wildlife and boating, and our recreation-based economy. I have asked the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to intervene on behalf of the public and told Gov. Newsom I support his proposal that the state take over PG&E.

Based on how PG&E treats us here, every single resident in the area needs to put PG&E on notice: Shut down the pipe, fill up our lake or get out of here.

Tom Stienstra

McCloud