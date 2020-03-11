Pamela Jean (Tosi) Blanton died in her home, with her husband by her side on December 27, 2019. Pam was a lifelong resident of Siskiyou County. She was born on March 21, 1947 to Dan and Barbara Tosi. The oldest of five children, Pam had a very nurturing and maternal soul. Anyone who knew her, knew her door was always open, there was plentiful food to be had and a love that knew no bounds.

Pam is survived by her husband, Larry Blanton of Yreka. She is also survived by her two children; Carolyn Adams of Washington; a grandson, Garrett Adams; and son, Neil Carpenter of Colorado. She is also survived by her brother, Dan A. Tosi of Roseville.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Barbara Tosi, brother Larry, brother Tom, and sister Jeanette.

A celebration of life is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Carrick Addition Park. All are invited and welcome to join in the celebration of a wonderous life. Refreshments will be served. Please join us in sending her home with love, laughter and memories.