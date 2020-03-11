Randall Dean Kendall Sr., of Trona, CA, passed away in his home, on February 14, 2020. Randy was born on April 2, 1957, in Decatur, IL to Howard Wayne & Betty Louise (Hill) Kendall. He is survived by one son Randall Dean Kendall Jr. and four brothers, Dennis Wayne, Brian Lee of Decatur, IL, Michael Eric (Patricia) of Ridgecrest, CA and Alan Dale of Decatur, IL. He was preceded in death by one son Isaiah John Kendall in 2002, his parents and grandparents.

Randy was a US Navy veteran enlisting September 1, 1976 where he became a Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman being honorable discharged Aug. 31, 1979. He was an employee of Searles Valley Minerals for 40 yrs. He was an amazing artist, enjoyed competitive shooting & riding his motorcycle.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4-7pm at Holland & Lyons Mortuary in Ridgecrest, CA. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Searles Valley in Trona, CA on Saturday, March 14th at 10 am with graveside service to follow.