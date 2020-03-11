Just when you thought it might be safe to quit stockpiling months of earthquake supplies, fear over the new coronavirus epidemic hits and once again Ridgecrest stores have empty shelves where the toilet paper and hand sanitizer used to be.

What gives? At first this seems horribly unfair. With two historic earthquakes last July, haven't we all been through enough? Many of us are used to the "new normal" of checking earthquake.usgs.gov every time the earth rumbles. Do we need to add to that regular checking of the California Department of Public Health website www.cdph.ca.gov to see how far COVID-19 is encroaching into California and what the latest recommendations are?

Maybe so.

Two nasty, historic earthquakes (with thankfully no loss of local life) obviously do not render the community immune to yet another potential disaster in the form of a coronavirus epidemic. Adding to the concern is the fact that we are a remote community and potentially subject to grocery shortages if transportation and delivery are disrupted by this latest crisis.

And then there's this: California is second only to Washington State in coronavirus numbers, with over 100 positive cases and two death reported as of Tuesday.

However, and I cannot stress this enough, there is a big difference between the Ridgecrest earthquakes and the current fears of a COVID-19 pandemic. The quakes happened quickly, two big ones in less than two days. There really wasn't much time to think.

That's the difference with this latest problem. We have time to think.

As everyone who has been keeping up with the news knows, the majority of people with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms and recover. It is only 15 to 20 percent of those with the virus who develop serious illness, according to the CDC. And of those, so far, the majority also recover eventually. This is, I think, the rationale behind the oft-repeated advice to "Keep calm and wash your hands." Also reassuring is the latest data which suggests that otherwise healthy young people are extremely unlikely to die of this disease. Out of 70,000 COVID-19 cases studied in China only 2 percent were in people younger than 19. According to the CDC Monday, in South Korea, no one under the age of 30 has died and in Japan no one under the age of 50 has died.

A lot of the CDC advice is aimed toward protecting those in the high risk categories. These include people 60 and over and those of any age with underlying medical conditions and/or compromised immune systems. The highest risk is with older people who also already have medical conditions.

Recommendations also include stocking up on medications and supplies, but there's no need to get crazy here. According to the CDC, recommendations for stocking up on supplies are more for those in high risk categories. As I understand it, the rationale for getting extra supplies of groceries and medications is so you can hunker down in your house and minimize shopping trips, not necessarily because anyone is anticipating a worldwide shortage of toilet paper.

In other words, its not just about protecting yourself. It's also about protecting everyone in a high risk group around you.

Another thing to consider, the CDC is advising against hoarding masks because they may be needed for healthcare workers. Let that sink in a bit.

One bit of advice I would add is keeping in touch with friends, neighbors and family members in high risk categories. Check in with them by phone or text and make sure they have what they need. Make plans to care for older family members and those with health conditions if need be. And be respectful of others at all times even (or especially) if you are too young and/or too healthy to be at high risk. It is up to all of us to help protect our most vulnerable citizens. I also think taking zinc is always a good idea during the flu season.

So do the six feet away thing and the not shaking hands thing, even if it feels silly and your immune system is just fine. The other person's might not be.

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and throw the tissue away afterwards. Wash hands frequently and thoroughly. Don't touch your face if you can help it. Stay home if you are sick and see a doctor if your temperature is over 100.2 degrees, but call first and let them know you're on the way. The life you save may be my mom's. Or mine. Or your own.

– Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for The Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

