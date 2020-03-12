The convictions include elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies, said Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus.

Convicted in January of beating a 75 year old wheelchair-bound man who had allowed him to stay in his Mount Shasta home, transient Ryan Andrew Poling was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison.

Poling was arrested by Mount Shasta Police Department officers on July 25, 2019 in the Mount Shasta Burger King parking lot after a concerned citizen requested the MSPD to conduct a welfare check on the victim, who had been allowing transients to stay at his home, Andrus said.

MSPD Officer Walter Moore responded to the victim’s home and found he had been beaten by a suspect believed to be Poling. He was convicted of striking the victim in the head with a telephone and breaking a cane on the victim’s arms, causing injuries.

Poling, age 42, was on parole at the time of this incident. The prosecutor who handled the case was Deputy District Attorney Michael DeArton.