Thieves take wire, damage equipment near McKittrick

Oilfield thieves seeking copper wire caused an extensive loss in the McKittrick area in mid-February

The Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crime Investigations Unit was alerted to the theft on Feb. 18.

The RCIU reported that unknown suspects entered an oil lease in the 3600 block of Reward Road, and stole approximately 100 feet of 250 MCM copper wire, and caused extensive vandalism to oilfield equipment. Property loss and damages is estimated at $113,500. If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Miller. Refer to case #2020-00027107.

Two additional oilfield crimes are also under investigation:

•Between Feb. 11 at 9:30 a.m and Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m., unknown suspects forced entry to an oil lease, located in the 1800 block of East Mocal Road, and stole copper wire from three oilfield pumps and generators. Property damages and loss is estimated at $15,000. If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Detective Richard Giannelli at 661-392-6004 or Giannelli@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2020-05000274.

•Between Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. and Jan. 26 at 7:30 a.m., unknown suspects forced entry to an oil lease storage building, located in the 8900 block of W. Lokern Road. Approximately $500 in property loss and damages was incurred. If anyone has any information, Contact Detective Tanner Miller at 661-392-6093 or MillerT@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2020-00013916.