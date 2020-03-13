Incumbent county board members who won their respective races include Brandon Criss of District 1, who represents the eastern half of the county, and District 2 Supervisor Ed Valenzuela, who represents the Dunsmuir and Mount Shasta areas.

The Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors will remain largely unchanged in 2021 as the board welcomes newly elected District 4 Supervisor Nancy Ogren. Ogren replaces outgoing Supervisor Lisa Nixon, who chose not to seek reelection this year.

McCloud’s Angelina Cook, who challenged Criss for the District 1 seat, finished Friday with 26.67% of the vote.

In the race for two seats on the Hornbrook Community Services District, Elaine Mellon collected a landslide of the votes, with 64 ballots cast. Raegan Duncan finished second with 13 votes. Matthew Stone had five votes; Roger Gifford had six votes and Randy Scheimer had five.

In District 4, candidate Catherine Gilbert had been actively campaigning by hosting city cleanups and meet and greets. She collected 959 votes as of Friday, for 38.15% of the vote as opposed to Ogren’s 1,555 votes.

Ogren hopes to build on the work of her predecessor, focusing on bringing jobs to the area, managing the ongoing risk of wildfire, and addressing the homelessness issue that is affecting the entire state.

“I am not political person, but I want to do the work,” Ogren said. “I am here for the long-term to do whatever needs to be done to see that the county is working properly.”

The coming months will give Ogren time to become familiar with county business and learn from Nixon. Ogren plans on stepping down from her role as president of Yreka Chamber of Commerce, and she will retire from her position with Pacific Power before joining the Board of Supervisors in January 2021.

“She (Nixon) has really been a mentor in this, a friend and an inspiration,” Ogren said. “She has been making an impact as a supervisor, and she was the one who encouraged me to run.”

Ogren is a longtime resident of Yreka who has raised a family here and understands the struggles the city and county have faced since the 2008 financial crisis.

She lauded the efforts of local nonprofits and citizen groups to continue to provide activities to county residents in areas where the local and county governments have not been active.

At the city level, Ogren sees the Interstate 5 corridor and its associated traffic as a way to raise revenue in the county. She supported the increase in the transit occupancy tax (TOT) on unincorporated areas of the county.

“We can use this ‘heads in beds’ tax to raise over $300,000 annually for the county,” Ogren said of the recently passed measure.

The measure will raise the tax rate on overnight visitors from 8% to 12%. Most incorporated areas of the county have a 10% occupancy tax. The money raised through the tax will come mostly from out-of-county visitors staying in campgrounds and hotels and go into the county’s general fund for local infrastructure, rescue and emergency response, and maintaining facilities. After numerous past failed attempts to raise the rate, voters narrowly approved the measure this year by a vote of 4,998 to 4,244 or 54.08% to 45.92%.

“You are never going to please everybody, but you can get things done when you stick to the middle of the road,” Ogren said. “It needs to work for the good of the all. That’s the best you can do.”

While county voters mustered enough votes to pass the TOT tax, they voted a resounding “no” on another attempt to raise money. The only state-wide ballot measure, Proposition 13, failed locally by a vote of 9,768 to 4,957, 66% to 34%. The proposition would have authorized the sale of $15 billion in bonds to fund school improvements. Siskiyou County voters were in sync with other voters in California as Proposition 13 was rejected by double digits.

In addition to passing the TOT tax, county voters re-affirmed their support for U.S. Representative Doug LaMalfa, California State Senator Brian Dahle, and Assemblywoman Megan Dale. At the top of the ticket, Bernie Sanders took the nomination for the Democratic Party, while President Donald Trump garnered 96% of the Republican vote. Hornbrook voters voiced their preference for Elaine Mellon for director of the Hornbrook Community Services District, which oversees drinking water.

Overall, just over half the electorate participated in the March 3 election with 15,098 out of 27,653 potential voters casting a ballot.