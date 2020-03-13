Saint Ann School will close down for at least two weeks starting on Monday in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, along with all other schools in the Catholic Diocese of Fresno.

Saint Ann School confirmed the decision on Friday, noting that teachers will do all they can to help continue educating teachers.

The Fresno diocese announced the decision in a news release Friday, which also applies to other Kern County Catholic schools under its purview, such as Garces High School in Bakersfield.

As part of the process, Saint Ann School will also cancel all non-essential activities, including its fish fry.

“Due to Governor Newsom's ban on large gatherings, the Diocese has instructed Saint Ann School to cancel all Fish Fry's until further notice,” Saint Ann School announced Friday. “We apologize for any inconvenience. Please pass this message on. God Bless and Good Health.”