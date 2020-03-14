Siskiyou Science Festival is also offering presentations and activity days at county schools. Schools have the choice of Sky Dome Planetarium or Forces & Motion.

Many activities are lined up for the Siskiyou Science Festival 2020. The many free performances, presentations, tours, and all-day festival will occur from May 2 to 17.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Beyond 20/20 Vision: Science and Technology Help us See the World.”

“As we were brainstorming, Cliff Munson suggested this phrase, and we agreed that it was very appropriate for the year 2020,” explained Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum’s executive director Jean Nels, about why the theme was chosen.

“Performances and presentations will use this theme. In some events, we will be talking about what the future beyond the year 2020 might bring. Also, we will have activities, tours and presentations showing many ways we can see beyond the 20/20 vision we enjoy with our eyes,” Nels said.

Siskiyou Science Festival is also offering presentations and activity days at county schools. Schools have the choice of Sky Dome Planetarium or Forces & Motion.

“Sky Dome Planetarium will help children see the sky in new ways,” said Nels. “Mobile Ed Productions brings an inflatable planetarium. Students enter the dome and are introduced to a ‘star filled’ sky. With the use of a digital planetarium projector and a laser pointer, students will see the stars of the Northern Hemisphere exactly as they appear on the day of the presentation.

Students will also learn how to identify every planet in the solar system in dramatic “flights” towards each world, Nels said. They will be introduced to Greek mythological characters and see how these heroes of the past can be found in the stars.

“The other choice for schools is Forces & Motion, an interactive assembly which covers the theory of gravity and Newton's three laws of motion,” Nels continued. “A rocket launch, slingshot, and the classic tablecloth pull are some of the demonstrations.”

Marian Murphy-Shaw, Educational Services Director at the Siskiyou County Office of Education, is coordinating these activities.

“Educators in Siskiyou County have expressed their gratitude for the opportunity and experience these assemblies provide,” she said. “Last year at the assemblies, our students were captivated.”

“Science is at the root of absolutely everything we experience with our senses as we move through the world,” Murphy-Shaw continued.

“It gets children and adults excited to learn more, to wonder, and ask questions. Those traits are what we need to address the big and small problems humans work on, now and in the future.

Murphy-Shaw pointed to the job/worker gap, with jobs that require science and technology thinking and skills. She said there aren’t enough people to fill such jobs right now.

“If our youth want to be employed in design, creative problem solving, technical work, or science research and caring for others in our communities then they can get good jobs by learning more science, math, engineering and technology,” said Murphy-Shaw.

Siskiyou Science Festival is a community-wide effort spearheaded by Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum. For more information call (530) 926-5508 or email either museum@mtshastamuseum.com or siskiyouscifest@gmail.com.