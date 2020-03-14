Thematically, the works depict flowers and other subjects, with the artists focusing on accurately representing the colors and forms that comprise each image.

The College of the Siskiyous Fine Arts Department presents “Unfolding: New Work in Oils,” an exhibition of paintings by COS students in the COS Art Gallery.

“Unfolding” will run through March 20 in the COS Art Gallery, located in the Learning Resources Center (LRC – Building 2) at the Weed Campus. The Gallery is open during COS Library hours.

For more information, contact Amanda Thomas by sending an email to athomas2@siskiyous.edu or call (530)938-5351.