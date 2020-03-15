Doyle was arrested in July of 2016, about three weeks after his parents, John and Carol Doyle, were found dead in their home on the 14000 block of County Road A12 in the Big Springs area on July 5.

More than three years after being accused of shooting his adopted parents to death, Damion Doyle is set to stand trial beginning April 1, said Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus.

Doyle was arrested in July of 2016, about three weeks after his parents, John and Carol Doyle, were found dead in their home on the 14000 block of County Road A12 in the Big Springs area on July 5.

Deputies responded to an emergency 911 call originating from the Doyle residence in the Big Springs area just before 7:30 a.m. that day, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

Damion Doyle, then 23, was arrested at his Weed home and charged with two counts of murder after Siskiyou County investigators uncovered evidence against him, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Detectives looked at different people during the course of the investigation and interviewed Damion Doyle and other family members, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Lopey in 2016, before narrowing their focus on Damion Doyle.

Doyle has been incarcerated at the Siskiyou County Jail since his initial 2016 arrest.