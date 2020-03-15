As of Monday, copies of the survey had been distributed to schools in the city to provide easy access for one of the largest demographics of active transportation to represent themselves.

The Active Transportation Committee of Mount Shasta calls for the participation of the community in the upcoming weeks to help improve travel conditions for those who walk or bike frequently. Whether you commute to school or work via these methods, or simply enjoy a good bike ride or walk through town, you may be impacted by the current state of the city’s route safety and convenience.

If you would like to see improvements made in facilities for walking/biking transportation, including roads, sidewalks and paths, lend your voice to the community and help to make a change. The ATC invites you to share your thoughts on the matter through the Bicycle and Pedestrian survey that will be available to fill out over the next few weeks.

The survey covers the basics of your family’s situation in terms of transportation – if you tend to commute via walking or biking and your experience with potential hazards in your commute.

It is conducted with the goal of obtaining sufficient information from residents regarding their needs for improving active transportation within the city to formulate a report, which will be given to the city council, and will then be used to apply for grants to fund the necessary changes indicated. The results of the survey will be published in the Mount Shasta Herald following its conclusion. They will also be compared with the results of the same survey conducted 10 years ago, to observe how the community’s response has evolved over time.

As of Monday, copies of the survey had been distributed to schools in the city to provide easy access for one of the largest demographics of active transportation to represent themselves.

Those participating in the survey must have it filled out and submitted to the Mount Shasta City Hall by March 31. There will be a box at the entrance for you to place your copy.