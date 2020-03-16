Malou Shannon, President of the Education Foundation of which Beth has been a board member, attests to Neumeyer’s positive attitude and “the great impact that Beth has on our community.”

Beth Neumeyer’s 60th Birthday on Tuesday, March 4, turned into a Surprise Birthday High Tea complete with scones, lemon curd, tea sandwiches, teacups, teapots and numerous close friends. Kristy Bond hosted the Tea Party.

One impetus for the party was a celebration of Neumeyer achieving remission following her cancer treatment. The Shasta Lily Quilt Guild, represented by Judy Sartor, presented Neumeyer with a Caring Friends Quilt as encouragement and a hug for what she has achieved.

Malou Shannon, President of the Education Foundation of which Beth has been a board member, attests to Neumeyer’s positive attitude and “the great impact that Beth has on our community.”

The members of the Shasta Lily Quilt Guild, besides creating their own quilts, also serve the community through Quilts of Valor for returning veterans, Project Linus Quilts for children experiencing extreme difficulties, Caring Friends Quilts for adults facing difficult life circumstances, and other special quilts when needed.

The members of the Guild do not often have a chance to observe the effects a Caring Friends Quilt has upon the recipient, so this was a special moment.