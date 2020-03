Traffic stop and traffic accident

7:32 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Popeyes on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

8:57 False Alarms

Occurred at Frosty King on Kern St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

9:24 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:13 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Completed.

10:25 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Jefferson St/Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:37 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Ninth St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:56 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:09 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Completed.

12:09 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at North St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:18 Animal Control

Occurred on Woodlawn Av. . Disposition: Completed.

12:21 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:06 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:34 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Westside Office Supply, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:50 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Pine Meadow Counseling, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:22 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Pine Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:56 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Save More Market, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:19 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:28 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at North St/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:39 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Little Ceasar's Pizza, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:51 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:04 Threatened Offense

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. . . Disposition: Completed.

4:24 Found Property Report

Occurred at Petroleum Club Rd/Wood St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

4:53 Trespassing

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. . . Disposition: Completed.

7:13 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Philippine St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:24 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Buena Vista Mobile Home Park on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:24 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Olive Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:18 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:46 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at The Bank, North St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:03 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:44 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:44 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at The Bank, North St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:44 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at G&a Mini Mart, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:44 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Stevens St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

2:46 Trespassing

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:01 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Grey Wy. . Disposition: Checks Ok.