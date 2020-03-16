Hosted by the Siskiyou Veterans Leadership Council, the event is free and open to the public, especially to veterans of all eras and their family members.

The seventh annual Siskiyou County Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day will be held on March 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Yreka Methodist Church, 502 N. Fairchild Street.

The event will feature traditional military honors and local veteran presentations, music and light refreshments.

For more information contact County Veterans Commissioner Mark Dean.