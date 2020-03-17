Vacant building on GP burns but nearby building saved

Fire destroyed a vacant garage in South Taft late Tuesday, but Kern County firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

The fire was reported at 11:26 p.m. on the 400 block of GP.

Arriving firefighters found the garage heavily involved in flames and several nearby structures were threatened.

Firefighters positioned themselves between the garage fire and other buildings to stop the spread of fire and quickly knocked the fire down. Damage to other nearby structures was kept to a minimum, according to the KCFD.

There were no injuries and the cause is undetermined.