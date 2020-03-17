Kern County Public Health announced a non-resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 while visiting the county, according to a news release on Tuesday.

“Public Health has begun tracing potential contacts for this case and will monitor the health of people that travelled with or were in contact with the patient to prevent the spread in our community,” the agency said in its news release.

This is the first confirmed case the county has reported.

However, Matt Constantine, director of public health, said the incident will not be reported as a case because the person is a visitor.

“We are currently investigating this person’s close contacts but none are symptomatic at this time,” Constantine said. “We are going to continue to monitor as they self-isolate through the incubation period.”

Constantine added that five people were identified as household contacts. He also noted that the unnamed healthcare facility that identified the person is evaluating impacts to the healthcare workers who came in contact with the visitor.

“It is important to note that the risk remains low in Kern County for disease transmission,” Constantine said.

Constantine said that a number of facilities in Kern County have set up drive-through testing areas for residents to see if they test positive for COVID-19. In addition, all hospitals also have the ability to test.

Kern County Public Health Services recommends the following protective measures:

• Wash hands with soap and water often.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. Follow package instructions for

proper disinfecting.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick.

Kern County Public Health continues to work with local health care providers and has plans in place to inform and protect all residents, limit exposures to any new cases if identified, and address concerns as they arise.

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital announced that it was continuing to monitor the situation and work with the county.

"Kern County Public Health continues to work with local health care providers and has plans in place to inform and protect all residents, limit exposures to any new cases if identified, and address concerns as they arise," the hospital stated in its update Tuesday. "Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is working closely with Kern County Public Health and California Department Public Health (CDPH) to stay up to date with this rapidly evolving situation and are implementing recommendations as more is learned. We will continue to keep the community updated on the latest developments with coronavirus or COVID-19."

Visit www.kernpublichealth.com for current information and guidance.