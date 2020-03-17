APPLE VALLEY — St. Joseph Health, St. Mary officials on Tuesday said the medical center will begin conducting patient screening outside the Emergency Department as a safety precaution.

The designated screening area, which is expected to be operational Tuesday evening, has been set up in accordance with infection-prevention protocols and will allow hospital staff to more efficiently group patients who have similar symptoms, according to a St. Joseph Health, St. Mary statement.

Hospital officials said the screenings will protect the most vulnerable and high-risk patients. All patients in need of care will be required to undergo screening before entering the hospital.

"With the continuing spread of COVID-19 within the U.S., we are taking every preventative measure we can to improve patient safety," the statement said. "By expanding our patient-care area, we will be better prepared to accommodate and care for a possible influx of patients seeking medical attention due to COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory illnesses."

Hospital officials said their proactive plan for patient management is to mitigate the impact on the Emergency Department, reduce exposure to patients and caregivers and prepare for the potential of a long-duration event.

"The health and safety of our patients, caregivers and community is our highest priority," the statement said.

City Editor Matthew Cabe can be reached at MCabe@VVDailyPress.com or 760-490-0052. Follow him on Twitter @DP_MatthewCabe.