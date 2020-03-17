Applications will also be available at the Mount Shasta, Weed, Dunsmuir, McCloud, Jefferson and Yreka High Schools. There will be a mandatory orientation for chosen enrollees, alternates, and their parents at the Mount Shasta City Park in May, date TBD.

Are you 15-18 years old and looking for meaningful summertime work after this school year ends? Well, look no further, the Shasta McCloud Management Unit of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest will once again be fielding two Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) work crews. This youth employment program provides an opportunity for young men and women of diverse backgrounds to learn new skills while participating in outdoor work projects that preserve National Forest System land and will benefit the local area for decades to come.

The 2020 YCC program begins June 22 and ends around Aug. 7, lasting seven weeks. Applicants must be 15 to 18 years of age and must be 15 by June 22, cannot turn 19 during the program. Applications will be available on April 2 at the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station and the McCloud Ranger Station and must be received no later than close of business May 1 at the Mt. Shasta or McCloud Ranger Stations, business hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Selections will be made by random drawing at 10 a.m. on May 4 at the Mount Shasta District office, and parents, guardians, members of the public and prospective applicants are invited to attend.

A typical YCC crew is made up of seven people, which includes six YCC enrollees and one adult crew-leader. The chosen enrollees must be able to report to work each day at the Mt. Shasta Ranger Station, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The crew members will perform natural resource based projects throughout the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area. The enrollees may find the work difficult at times but extremely rewarding. They will learn teamwork, proper hand tool use, forest sustainability and what it takes to be successful in the workforce. The enrollees will enjoy educational field trips and a final graduation day at Lake Siskiyou.

“We are as excited for this coming YCC field season. I really think this program changes lives and creates future leaders. There is much to do this year and we really look forward to working with this new group,” said Assistant Recreation Officer Marcus Nova. “The Shasta McCloud Management Unit has been blessed to sponsor the YCC program for over 46 years. Each year we see new kids with so much to offer, so much enthusiasm. In 2019, the SMMU had the distinct honor of receiving the Regional Forester’s Award for Engaging Youth which included YCC and other programs within our community.”

Applications will also be available at the Mount Shasta, Weed, Dunsmuir, McCloud, Jefferson and Yreka High Schools. There will be a mandatory orientation for chosen enrollees, alternates, and their parents at the Mount Shasta City Park in May, date TBD. Contact Program Coordinator Marcus Nova at (530) 926-9606 for information.