People who believe they have symptoms should call, not go to clinic or doctor's office

Screening and testing for COVID-19 is now available through Omni Family Health.

Omni physician Dr. Jasmeet Bains told the Taft City Council Tuesday night that it is important that people do not go to a doctor's office or clinic if they think they have coronavirus.

Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

People who believe they have symptoms of the virus are urged not to go to their health care provider but instead use a toll-free phone line.

The number is 1-800-300-Omni, Bains said.

They will be screened over the phone and, if testing is necessary, directed to a nearby testing center.

It takes three to five days to get the test results back, and anyone who has been tested will be asked to self-quarantine until the test results come back.

Bains also said it is important for people to follow directions for avoiding unnecessary contact with people to slow the spread of the disease.

"If you don't need to go out, stay at home," she said.

Bains also said people shouldn't be going to their health care providers or clinics unless they are in urgent need of medical care.