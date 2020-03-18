Melanie J. Rossi, 58, passed away peacefully March 11, 2020 at Simply Caring Angels Assisted Living after a battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. She was born January 8, 1962 at Ridgecrest Hospital.

Melanie attended Saint Ann School through 8th grade and graduated from Burroughs High School. Melanie earned an MBA from the University of Nevada at Reno. She served as chief financial officer for Emheiser Research until her return to Ridgecrest in 2000. After spending 12 years working as office manager for Saint Ann School, she worked as a financial analyst for Wyle/KBR for 7 years.

Melanie was a lifelong lover of the Rolling Stones, volleyball, hiking the Sierras, yardsales, Round Table pizza and vintage cars. She continued to serve Saint Ann School through her active involvement on the school board and coaching the girls volleyball team. She served as treasurer of WACOM.

Melanie is survived by her parents, Ron and Nancy Rossi; brothers, Giovanni (Gail) Rossi, Lance (Margaret) Rossi; sisters Tami Welsh and Maria (Marty) Wigtion; 4 nieces; 9 nephews; and 6 grandnephews.

Visitation will be at Holland & Lyons Mortuary Friday, March 20 from 5-7PM, rosary at 6:00. Due to current events causing the church closure, a private mass will be held at Saint Ann Catholic Church. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date; to be determined by reopening of public events.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to St. Ann School or the CJD Foundation (cjdfoundation.org). The family greatly appreciates the compassionate care Melanie received from Ridgecrest Regional Hospice and Simply Caring Angels Assisted Living.