Passenger flown to Kern Medical as a precaution, CHP says

A couple from Taft escaped major injuries when their car overturned several times on Highway 119 Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol said Samuel Craig of Taft was driving a Chevy Lumina westbound on the highway just east of Golf Course Road at 55 top 60 miles per hour when for unknown reasons the car drifted off the right side of the highway and overturned multiple times, coming to rest on its wheels on a hillside.

Craig, 43, was not seriously injured and declined medical treatment at the scene, the CHP said.

His passenger, Rebecca Craig, 38, however was airlifted to Kern Medical as a precaution, the CHP said, though her injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Both people were wearing seatbelts.

The crash occurred about 1:40 p.m.