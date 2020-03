Arrests for theft, DUI, vandalism report

9:04 Animal Control

Occurred at Western Rehabilitation on S. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:34 Recovered Auto

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

12:11 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at 7-11, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:59 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Stevens St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:01 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Completed.

1:38 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Brc Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Inc, E. Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

1:47 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

4:43 Out of Control Juvenile

Occurred on Sierra St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:48 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St, Taft.. Disposition: Completed.

6:36 False Alarms

Occurred at First Baptist Church on North St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.

7:04 Civil Matter

Occurred at Micma Properties, Llc on Center St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

8:02 Theft under $50

Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:21 Theft under $50

Officer initiated activity at Polk St, Ford City. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:48 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Save More Market, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:19 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:25 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:11 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:04 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St/Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

6:17 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/A St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).