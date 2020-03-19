They are first cases that originated in the county. Visitor was diagnosed earlier

Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed Thursday morning that two Kern County residents tested positive for coronavirus. This marks the first two cases of COVID-19 in Kern County residents.

Later in the day a third case was announced.

Public health officials are currently investigating all three cases to determine potential exposure sources and any contacts these patients may have had.

“With these two identified cases, it is a good reminder for our community to continue their efforts and diligence to practice good hygiene and stay home when you are sick,” said Matt Constantine, Director of Public Health. Kern County Public Health Services recommends the following protective measures:

•Wash hands with soap and water often.

•Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. Follow package instructions for proper disinfecting.

•Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

•Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow.

•Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

•Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick.

•Those 65 and older or other high risk groups should self-isolate