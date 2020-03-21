Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden took to Facebook Video on Friday to assure the community that the city would continue on (see related story this issue) through Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to stay at home and shut down all non-essential services during the novel coronavirus update.

She also implored the community to stand as one during the ongoing health crisis.

“I want you to know that this is the safest way we can control it,” said Mayor Peggy Breeden in a video address to the community.

“I want you to know that we are still able to maintain essential services in the city, including the police department, fire department and all of our utilities,” Breeden said. “There is nothing that we cannot accomplish because we are working together. We are commUNITY.”

Breeden asked the community to allow senior citizens and others, such as pregnant women, those with disabilities or health issues to shop at grocery stores during hours those stores have dedicated to that group.

“I have been assured by the grocery stores that they are getting in all the deliveries that they can as quickly as they can,” Breeden said. “Sometimes they are not getting all the orders they can, but they do get what they can.”

She also asked the community to not hoard.

“Please let me be clear that you do not need 60 rolls of toilet paper,” Breeden said. “Toilet paper is coming in and I cannot imagine why it is such a big issue.”

She also asked that the community cut down on the overbuying of things like soups, which she said have curtailed what senior citizens could buy.

“Please be considerate to your neighbors and kind to each other,” Breeden said. “Understand that we live and work together and the only way we can continue this is if we are kind to each other.”

Breeden also noted that several small businesses will be impacted by the recent state order, and called for residents to support them or those employees who might have been impacted.

“Go buy some gift certificates that will put some dollars in their pockets while understanding they are as much a part of us as we are part of them,” Breeden said.