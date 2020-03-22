LAS VEGAS – Norm Ayala points his phone’s camera into the emptiness and records.

Fountains suspended. Windows boarded. Escalators dead.

This is the Las Vegas Strip two days after every casino shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19 – the deadly illness that's so far killed 13,672 people around the world and 347 in the U.S. as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A 57-year-old McDonald's employee fresh off his shift, Ayala is here to show his social media audience a street-level look at the aftermath.

"I want to show them what we're going through," he says.

The pandemic transformed this drive-thru worker into a documentarian.

The spread short-circuited Nevada's central economic machine and put thousands out of work. But like other unprecedented catastrophes that leave behind wreckage, it's hard to look away.

Many like Ayala are coming to the Strip to catch a glimpse of COVID-19's footprint here. Some discovered something they never expected to find in a place like this.

A pair of flight attendants on layover stand near the waters of the Bellagio, carrying a conversation uninterrupted by the assault of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Police officers patrol zones that used to be a blur of vacationers heading in every direction.

A mall worker sweeps saw dust from plywood he cut to cover the windows of a shuttered makeup shop.

A couple strolls hand-in-hand, marveling at the stillness.

Ray Barbosa is here to run.

An operations manager at the Fashion Show Mall, the 34-year-old Arizona transplant jogs along Las Vegas Boulevard.

He had to see for himself the abandoned Strip. "You never see it like this," he says.

Every year, Barbosa runs the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas 1/2 Marathon, one of the only events that siphons traffic off the Strip to make room for runners. He now has all the room he wants to log his miles.

The eerie lack of traffic is why Spencer Russell hit the pavement.

A 34-year-old pilot on layover, he walks the Strip and finds something he never before encountered in Las Vegas: Tranquility.

"I don't usually take photos or for social media, but I took like 50 photos," Russell says. "When there's no traffic, you can hear 10 different sounds that aren't human. This is a 100-year event."

Near the boarded-up entrance to the Bellagio, Ayala continues his play-by-play account of the COVID-19 lockdown. He snaps photos to post on Instagram later.

"We can beat this," he says on a break from filming. "If I wasn't hopeful, I wouldn't be out here showing people what's out here."

An unlikely tour guide in a city where the pandemic pressed pause, Ayala points his camera toward the naked Strip and walks into the emptiness.

Ed Komenda writes about Las Vegas for the Reno Gazette Journal and USA Today Network. Follow him on Twitter @ejkomenda.