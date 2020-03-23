Best Of Show was awarded to longtime Dunsmuir resident Shery Larson earlier this month for her painting titled “Fiddler on the Bench,” during a reception for the North Valley Art League 2020 North State Juried Painting Show, Carter House Gallery in Redding.

The oil painting was inspired by Larson's photo of a young urban nomad playing the violin on Sacramento Avenue in Dunsmuir. This year's juror was Susan Greaves, who has received over 50 awards, appeared in numerous publications and is a member of multiple prestigious professional honor societies.

There were 224 entries, of which 90 accepted works are on display through April 4. For more information, visit www.nval.org.