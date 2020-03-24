Resources harder to come by for several local organizations that provide food to the needy

HESPERIA — Several organizations in the Victor Valley that provide food and supplies to the needy say resources have been harder to come by since the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S.

In a scene becoming too familiar, hundreds of cars waited in line outside the High Desert Second Chance warehouse in Hesperia on Saturday as dozens of volunteers, many wearing air filtration masks and gloves, prepared to hand out boxes and bags of food.

“We’re expecting over 300 families today, probably double what we had last week,” said Greg Hunsaker, who co-founded HDSC in 2014 with his wife, Leana. “We’ve got plenty of food today, but our vendors and providers are telling us that food is becoming harder to get because of all the people hoarding food.”

Hunsaker said the longer than usual lines outside his warehouse could be attributed to empty grocery shelves and people relying on food pantries after recently losing their jobs.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order requiring most Californians to stay at home and for non-essential businesses to shut down in an attempt to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Lines for resources could get longer. The Economic Policy Institute announced Thursday that because of COVID-19, the state could lose about 600,000 private-sector jobs, or about 4.1% of its workforce, by summer.

Brenda Galvin, 33, a single mother who also cares for her grandmother, said she’s waiting for an unemployment check after being laid off from a local restaurant.

“If it wasn’t for today’s food giveaway, my family probably wouldn’t eat this week,” Galvin said as she drove onto the HDSC warehouse property located on Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia. “This is a good thing.”

HDSC volunteer Sheana Buchanan told the Daily Press there were cars waiting in line at 6 a.m., roughly three hours before the gates to the property opened.

“I’ve seen long lines before, but there’s a lot more here today,” Buchanan said as she directed drivers toward the volunteers with food. “Because of the coronavirus, we're asking people to stay inside their cars while our volunteers deliver the food to them.”

There are no income guidelines or restrictions for individuals to receive the free food; however, the nonprofit does ask a $3 donation to purchase food, pay for storage and to cover transportation expenses, Hunsaker said.

HDSC receives its food mostly from the Rock Church in San Bernardino, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County and Food Forward.

Besides its program on family development, energy, education and environmental, CAPSBC’s food bank also distributes over 15 million pounds of food each year throughout the county.

Patricia Nickols-Butler, the president/CEO of CAPSBC, told the Daily Press on Monday that her organization has plenty of food, although some items such as bread and dairy products are in high demand and harder to get.

“Our biggest concern is not our food supply, but losing our core volunteers who are part of our senior population,” Nickols-Butler said. “Many of them have scaled back at various food distribution sites so they would not be in harm’s way.”

Victor Valley Rescue Mission Director Bill Edwards has asked school districts across the High Desert. as well as owners of shuttered restaurants, for food and supplies as the Victorville-based nonprofit expects demand to grow.

The nonprofit serves about 300 people a week from its three food sites in Victorville, which includes First Impact Church, Burning Bush Church and the rescue mission office.

“We’re running low on bread, fruits and vegetables, mainly because of the run on the grocery stores,” Edwards said. “Normally we receive 400 loaves of bread each week from local store shelves, but that’s not happening anymore.”

Over the last week, several shuttered restaurants and schools in the Victor Elementary School District have “stepped up in a big way” by donating food to the rescue mission, Edwards said.

“I know things will get back to normal, but for the foreseeable future, our food will get to us a little slower,” Edwards said. “We’re just blessed to be able to serve our community.”

The rescue mission’s times and food sites are from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at First Impact Church, 17746 George Boulevard; and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 pm. every Wednesday at Burning Bush Church, 14849 Seventh Street.

The rescue mission’s office also hosts a farmers market from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Friday at 15572 Seventh Street.

The Lord’s Table provides meals from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the St. Joan of Arc Parish Hall, 15512 Sixth Street in Victorville.

