More tests are still pending

Kern County's coronavirus case count rose to 13 late Monday, but no new cases had been reported by the Kern County Department of Public Health by midday Tuesday.

A 14th person in the County, a nonresident visiting here, tested positive for the virus last week

All of the people who have contracted the virus are being monitored at home in isolation.

So far 516 people have been tested in the county and 201 have tested positive with 301 tests still pending.

In addition, eight residents returning to the county are being monitored, the Department said Tuesday morning.