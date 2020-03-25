So here we all are. Most of us are confined to our homes in the hope that by staying there we can slow the spread of COVID-19 to the point where our medical infrastructure is not overwhelmed.

A lot of us are taking it lightly, on the surface. The Internet is full of funny jokes, Facebook is full of funny memes. One of the recurring ones is how Generation X (of which I consider myself a member) is uniquely well-suited to weather the challenge of staying home and doing nothing without freaking out. We were the original latch-key kids who can live for weeks on cake-frosting and graham crackers. We know how to self-isolate. We also know how to amuse ourselves without the benefit of the Internet, although we have no problem using it. This according to many is our moment to shine.

But like the iconic Gen X movie The Breakfast Club what’s going on inside is just half the story.

For anyone who missed that important film, the plot involves five very different high school students brought together by detention on a Saturday. As the day wears on they drop their one-word identities (brain, jock, rebel, princess, weirdo) and relate to each other as humans.

As long as they stay in detention, they get along fine. But it kind of begs the question, what happens when they go back to school?

That’s kind of where we all are now. The jokes about Gen X and binge-watching Netflix leave out the seriousness of why we are all doing this and what could happen if we all went back outside.

It also reminds me of another classic, The Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer. Although regarded as a hilarious satire, this medieval work from around 1380 is pretty dark. The Black Death of the bubonic plague took a huge percentage of people during Chaucer’s life and The Canterbury Tales is the only work of the time that is specifically set during the plague.

The book consists of 24 stories being told by a group of pilgrims traveling from London to the Canterbury Cathedral. The pilgrimage is to see the relics of Saint Thomas Becket, “The holy blessed martyr there to seek/Who helped them when they lay so ill and weak.” This description in the prologue implies the travelers have already recovered from the plague, but obviously they would be aware of many who had not.

The pilgrims decide to travel together and hold a story-telling contest, with the winner receiving a fancy dinner at the journey’s end.

The stories alternate between comic and tragic, but all have the same dark backdrop. The pilgrims are distracting each other not just from the journey but from widespread devastation and death.

I wonder if there is something similar going on with the jokes and the Facebook memes. We are entertaining each other to pass the time, yes, but is it a specific distraction from thinking about what is going on outside – which includes illness and death?

There is another similarity. Chaucer was one of the first writers of his time to use the English vernacular. Prior to this, important documents were written in Latin or French. This meant that his work could be understood by the common people. It was also about people of various social classes – also a new and unusual angle for the time. So it was a work about and for the common folks. Which makes sense: the plague impacted them all.

This parallels the Internet right now. Never in history have so many people had such an immediate form of communication. It also fills a very specific need in this time of pestilence. With most of us on “house arrest” and forbidden from attending gatherings, this is our main conduit for communication as well as entertainment. If nothing else, COVID-19 is destined to go down in history as the Facebook plague.

Chaucer used his tales to comment on the society and culture of his era. I wish I could say this latest stay-at-home dictate is leading to similar bursts of creativity here, and there have been a few. First-person accounts from those dealing with COVID-19 have been making the rounds and they are sobering in the extreme. But a lot of us are still trading funny memes of two women yelling at a white cat.

I expect as time goes on, some of us will formulate a more articulate response to our experience.

I am sure we will continue to tell each other stories, perhaps creating our own version of the Canterbury tales. Maybe the winner can get a free dinner at a local restaurant, when we are all allowed to eat out again. To Chaucer’s set we can add Grocer’s Tale, the Nurse’s Tale, the Officer’s Tale, the Journalist’s Tale, the Police Officer’s Tale, the Mayor’s Tale and so on.

As with last week, I am still hoping for a happy ending to them all.

Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for the Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

------

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.