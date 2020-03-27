The park was added this week to a growing list of state parks that have closed because of high visitation. Trails in the park are still open, however.

Castle Crags State Park has closed its facilities and restricted vehicular traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park was added this week to a growing list of state parks that have closed because of high visitation. Trails in the park are still open, however.

A call to the park Friday led to this automated voice message:

“Due to the COVID-19 health emergency, the park’s facilities are closed and vehicular traffic is restricted. However, at this time, the park’s trail system remains open. Please note, dogs are not allowed on the trails and parking is limited outside of the park. For further information, please check the park’s website.”