City-related data shows that 13 of San Bernardino County’s 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are located in the High Desert, with the majority of them in Victorville.

The county Department of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which offers online statistics related to cases and testing, was updated Monday to include the number of positive cases by location.

Here are the confirmed cases for the High Desert as of Monday evening:

Victorville: six confirmed cases.

Barstow: three confirmed cases.

Hesperia: one confirmed case.

Oak Hills: one confirmed case.

Phelan: one confirmed case.

Yucca Valley: one confirmed case.

Of the cities listed, Yucaipa tops the list with 18 confirmed cases, which includes 12 cases in a recent “concentrated outbreak” among residents at a nursing home there.

Yucaipa is followed by Rancho Cucamonga with 14. Fontana contains eight cases, while Rialto has seven and San Bernardino has six.

“The number of cases by city provides a picture of community spread within our county,” acting Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson said in a statement. “However, residents of cities not listed or with low case numbers should assume and behave as if there are cases within their communities and comply with the statewide stay-at-home order.”

Gustafson added that residents of cities with confirmed cases should not panic or feel the need to go somewhere else.

“I cannot stress strongly enough the importance of staying at home and practicing good hygiene to reduce further community spread,” Gustafson said.

The city data is intended to represent the places of residence for each confirmed case within the county, regardless of where they were tested or hospitalized, according to the statement.

Residence data is based on information contained on lab slips that accompany test results. In some cases, the statement said that information might pertain to the hospital where a patient is being treated, a detention facility where a patient is being held or “something else.”

According to the dashboard, cities not listed have zero confirmed cases. Unlisted High Desert cities as of Monday evening are Adelenato and the Town of Apple Valley.

Two of the county’s 111 cases are categorized as “undetermined.” Sometimes that information is corrected, according to the statement, which would account for fluctuations in the numbers.

After a 35 new cases were reported Sunday, county spokesperson David Wert told the Daily Press the increase could be attributed to expanded testing, and is “not unexpected or unusual.”

According to the dashboard, 996 tests have been conducted since March 4. Of those, 885 tests returned negative results, meaning that just over 11% of all people tested in the county had the coronavirus as of Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in San Bernardino County remained unchanged, at three, as of Monday evening.

According to John Hopkins University, statewide there are 7,173 confirmed cases and 146 related deaths. There are 160,020 confirmed cases nationwide, with 2,953 related deaths.

To view the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit wp.SBCounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.

